Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – The Assumption of the Office of President Committee has commenced preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after the Supreme Court upheld the election of William Ruto as the fifth President paving the way for his swearing-in.

Ruto and Gachagua will now be sworn in on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, as per Article 141 of the Constitution.

According to sources, Ruto’s swearing-in will cost a whooping Sh200 million. Treasury has already allocated the money to the 20-member committee that is preparing for the transition of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to William Ruto.

“The allocation of KSh200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the Treasury said in a report on the Pre-Election Economic Update.

This comes even as real hustlers are still languishing in poverty with the hope that Ruto will uplift them from the squalor as he promised during his campaigns.

The Chief Justice or the Deputy Chief Justice will administer the oath of office to the President-elect alongside the registrar of the High Court.

