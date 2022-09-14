Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – President William Ruto is set to sign an Executive Order giving his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua some immense powers.

According to the Kenya Kwanza deal, Gachagua will assume some of the executive roles that were given to outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

Some of the key functions that will be assigned to the DP through an Executive Order will be to chair cabinet committees and oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions in various ministries and state agencies.

Additionally, Gachagua will also foster good relations between the national government and the devolved units which differed several times on the sharing of revenue.

“The deputy president will also coordinate the planning and supervise the implementation of development partners’ funded programmes and projects.”

“The DP will coordinate constitutional commissions and independent offices in matters that require the intervention of the national government including but not limited to budgets and policy frameworks for their operation,” read the deal in part.

He will also perform duties assigned to him by President William Ruto.

Already, the DCI detectives who arrested Gachagua over corruption and reportedly stripped him naked in front of his wife and children have already been fired; a move that sent chills in the police force.

