Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – Ruto’s security has been upgraded after he was sworn in at a colourful ceremony held at Kasarani Stadium.

The 5th President of the Republic of Kenya will now be guarded by the Presidential escort team.

The dreaded squad is trained by Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel.

The elite team is highly trained in war and combat.

Ruto’s security entourage includes a Soviet RPG armoured car.

The president’s new security team was captured on camera at Kasarani ready to start their duties.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.