Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – A cunning lady was captured on camera cheating on her boyfriend during a date in a MacDonald’s restaurant.

The couple was lining up in the busy restaurant waiting to be served when the lady skilfully handed over her phone to a man who was behind them to save his phone number.

Interestingly, her boyfriend was holding her tightly like a gentleman, not knowing that she was busy giving her phone number to another man.

The viral video has sparked reactions on TikTok.

“Focus on yourself kings” A Tik-Toker advised men after watching the video.

“Every day I see more proof on why I shouldn’t get married,” another user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.