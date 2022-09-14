Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Firyal Nul, the daughter of Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, was among the guests invited to State House for a luncheon after Ruto was sworn in.

The pretty lady looked stunning in a designer’s maxi dress, which made her stand out from the rest of the guests.

She shared the photo on social media and said she was happy to witness the historic day.

“A historic day in Kenya. Congratulations to the Hustler-in-Chief, President @williamsamoeiruto,” she wrote.

