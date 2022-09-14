Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 14 September 2022 – President William Ruto was captured on camera winking at a beautiful lady journalist during his colourful inauguration at Kasarani Stadium.

The head of state was taking his first lap of honour in the ceremonial land cruiser when he spotted the pretty journalist.

He winked at her and smiled.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

“Mama Abby season 2,” a social media user wrote, implying that the President may have fallen in love with the beautiful lady.

“Rachel will definitely fast against this. Love at first sight,” another user added.

“The connection was very strong,” Another user noted.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.