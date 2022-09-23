Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, is a loyal soldier of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, going by how he responded to Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who is trying to stage a coup in the Orange party.

Babu started his coup plot by accusing Raila Odinga of betrayal after the party appointed nominated MP, John Mbadi, to the powerful National Assembly’s Public Account Committee (PAC).

In his argument, Babu stated that Raila Odinga had promised him the position and vowed to fight until he is given back his PAC job.

“With Due respect, why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me? This will not happen!!! Over my dead body…Young people must get their space… it’s now or never. He has been rewarded through Nomination,” Babu wrote on his Twitter page.

Alai, who won the Kileleshwa Ward seat on the ODM ticket, stated that they will not allow ‘stupid boys’ like Babu Owino to stage a coup in the party.

“Stupid boys sometimes can see their fathers as useless that they even want to sleep with some of their younger mothers to prove their manhood. @RailaOdingais still alive and our leader. We are not replacing him soon. Cool off!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.