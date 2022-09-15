Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has mocked Kenyans after the government increased fuel prices to a record high.

On Wednesday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review of fuel prices for the period starting September 15 to October 14.

The price of Super Petrol increased by Ksh20 to a record high of Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh 147.94 in Nairobi.

The price hike came as a shock to millions of Kenyans since, during his campaign, President William Ruto assured them that he will lower the cost of living by reducing fuel and Unga prices.

However, to the shock of many, the prices increased by 20 percent and it is expected to go higher in the next months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Reacting to the fuel increase, Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, stated in a democracy, people get the government they deserve.

“In a democracy, the people get the government they deserve,” Alexis de Tocqueville. Key words, “in a DEMOCRACY,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.