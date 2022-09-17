Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have started forcing his way into President William Ruto’s Government, going by his latest outburst after jetting into the country from Zanzibar, where he had gone for a vacation to heal after losing the August 9th election.

This was revealed by Political Analyst and Ruto’s apologist Edward Kisiang’ani.

According to Kisiang’ani, Raila thrives in chaos and is technically forcing his way into the Kenya Kwanza Government by attacking and threatening the Judiciary and IEBC.

“He (Raila Odinga) is threatening a one million man march on the Judiciary to illegally force his way into government just like he did under the Kibaki and Uhuru regime,” Kisiang’ani said.

However, he warned Raila that he won’t succeed this time around because Ruto can’t accommodate him like his predecessors, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is at it again! He thrives on chaos. He is threatening a one million man march on the Judiciary to illegally force his way into govt just like he did under the Kibaki and Uhuru regimes. It won’t just work now! Ruto is neither Kibaki nor Uhuru,” he stated.

His remarks come just days after governance expert Barrack Muluka suggested that Raila was angling for another handshake with President William Ruto.

After the disputed 2007/08, Raila disputed the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) presidential results that declared late President Mwai Kibaki the president where Raila was later awarded the Prime Minister position.

After losing the presidency in 2017, Raila once again filed a petition where the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win and ordered a repeat of the election.

Raila has accused the Judiciary of going rogue after it upheld the election of William Ruto as the fifth President and promised to lead major reforms in the Judiciary and the IEBC.

