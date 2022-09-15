Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s close lieutenants have stormed social media defending the government’s decision to do away with fuel subsidy, leading to an increase in fuel prices by over Ksh 20.

On Thursday evening, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review of fuel prices for the period starting September 15 to October 14.

The price of Super Petrol increased by Ksh20 to a record high of Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh 147.94 in Nairobi.

In defence of the government, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the Ruto government increased fuel prices to get rid of 5 oil companies that were collecting a subsidy of Sh 7.7 billion per month from the government.

Cherargei urged Kenyans to be patient because Ruto inherited an economy in the Intensive Care Unit.

“5 oil companies ONLY benefited receiving 7.7B each month on Fuel subsidy that was opaque in exclusion of 1200 independent petrol stations. H.E Ruto inherited an economy that is in ICU allow him to stop profusely bleeding. Oil cartels are fighting back Time is up!,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page.

Millicent Omanga, another Ruto ally, stated that the Head of State increased fuel prices because he inherited a dilapidated economy.

“The prices of basic commodities including fuel and electricity will stabilise in due course. Remember H.E Dr. @WilliamsRutowas handed an economy in High Dependency Unit (HDU), and Rome didn’t flourish in a day. I can assure u that soon everything will be fine! Trust the process,” Omanga stated.

