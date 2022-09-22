Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Self-declared National Resistance Movement General and exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has welcomed the move by President William Ruto to ban his persecutors, led by outgoing Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, from traveling outside the country unless they get clearance from him.

In a directive signed by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Ruto barred CSs and PSs who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government from leaving the country without his express authority no matter the nature of business they may be engaged in.

Miguna has celebrated the move among other Kenyans who have been victims of Matiang’i and Kibicho’s brutality.

According to Miguna, the two deserve what Ruto has done to them.

He also urged the president to issue Red Alerts against Matiang’i and Kibicho to see how it feels, claiming that the two had committed crimes against Kenyans.

“Whatever goes around comes around. The mafia-like Fred Matiang’i, Kibicho and Kihalangwa issued red alerts against me for more than 4 years.”

“Now is their turn to contend with red alerts for crimes they committed against Kenyans,” he maintained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.