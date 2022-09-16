Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – US President Joe Biden has welcomed the move by President William Ruto to appoint his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, as the peace envoy for the conflict in Nothern Ethiopia and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, Biden, through the US Bureau of African Affairs, stated that the appointment would be crucial in fostering peace in the region.

“We welcome the appointment of Uhuru Kenyatta as peace envoy for the conflict in Northern Ethiopia and in Eastern DRC.”

“A critical time for both conflicts – his work will be crucial,” the Bureau of African Affairs stated.

Ruto appointed Uhuru to the peace negotiation role on Tuesday after his inauguration as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto appreciated Uhuru’s role in negotiating for peace and further noted that he had agreed to continue working towards alleviating the conflicting parties.

He also pledged to support the efforts of his predecessor in matters about the region’s peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.