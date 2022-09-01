Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Lawyer Willis Otieno caused a commotion at the Supreme Court yesterday when he took issue with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati for allegedly bungling the August 9 General Election.

Willis tore into Chebukati for holding the country at ransom, after Kenyans willingly voted for their preferred presidential candidates.

He accused Chebukati of running IEBC like a mandazi kiosk where he took it upon himself as the IEBC without an affirmative consultation with the commissioners during the verification of the presidential election results at the Bomas of Kenya.

While sweating profusely in the courtroom, he accused Chebukati of reducing the status of the executive to the childhood game ‘inky pinky ponky’, saying 14 million voters had a say to elect their national leader but he let the machines, and technology have their way.

“He called both of them (Ruto and Raila) but he knew who the dice would land on, it fell on Ruto who he knew would be the president. We have reduced the executive to a childhood game,” Otieno stated.

However, he was rebuked by Supreme Court judge Dr. Smokin Wanjala on his analogy and the language before the court.

“I gave you a brotherly advice…be careful, that language appears to be alien to this court,” Justice Wanjala stated.

Otieno is known for his controversial chide, a case in point when Chebukati blocked him as the Safina Party Deputy Presidential candidate and his then boss, businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Wanjigi said he picked Otieno as his running mate because he was a young firebrand man with a diligent career in the legal field who represented Kenyans aged below 40.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.