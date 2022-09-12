Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has dismissed calls from the clergy towards President-Elect William Ruto, and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance government over the opposition.

Yesterday, the clergy urged Ruto to ‘stop’ embracing defectors from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, since he was in one way weakening the coalition yet he wants the team led by Raila Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua to keep his government in check.

Taking to her Twitter account on Monday afternoon, Passaris argued that Ruto should endeavor to deliver his manifesto to Kenyans without opposition since he has attributed his win to God.

“A Government that tells us it was and is installed by God, and God alone, needs no opposition.

“We cannot oppose God. Let the William Ruto led Government serve the Kenyan people and keep the promises they made to them,” Passaris tweeted.

