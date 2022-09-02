Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – That IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is a bully is a question that has featured prominently in Raila Odinga’s petition challenging the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect.

Raila, through his lawyers, led by Senior Counsel Paul Mwangi, has demonstrated how Chebukati forced IEBC commissioners to read presidential results to the public that they were not even sure of.

Addressing the Supreme Court on Friday, Mwangi stated that the four dissenting commissioners demonstrated that they read unverified results by making errors during the announcement.

According to Mwangi, there was no sufficient evidence to show that the ‘IEBC Four’ undertook verification of the results given that some of them were forced to rectify the results they had announced.

He gave an instance where Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya announced excess results for Deputy President William Ruto and made a clarification afterward.

“After Nyang’aya reads the results in the Kiambu Town Constituency, it was stated that Ruto’s results went over 10,000 votes. That shows that the commissioner did not know what he was doing and is forced to come to read the results afresh.

“Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera was also given results to read in Juja Constituency – inflated results in favor of Ruto. I will leave it for them to explain that better,” he stated.

Raila’s team had been put to task to explain why the commissioners would dissent results that they took part in verifying.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.