Friday, September 9, 2022 – Instagram socialite Haentel Wanjiru was over the moon after former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was elected the Speaker of the Senate.

The beautiful socialite, who has been dating Kingi for years, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate him.

“God did it again. Congratulations babe. You deserve all the wins, “she wrote.

Kingi has been funding Haentel’s lavish lifestyle which she flaunts on her Instagram account.

She is always globetrotting and enjoying vacations in lavish destinations.

Word has it that he bought her a posh apartment in Lavington and funded her to start a high-end boutique.

Kingi garnered 46 out of 66 votes to become the third Speaker of the Senate after Ekwe Ethuro and Ken Lusaka.

Azimio candidate for the speaker’s post, Kalonzo Musyoka, withdrew from the race at the last minute leaving Kenya Kwanza coalition members to elect their preferred candidate without much contest.

