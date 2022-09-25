Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 25 September 2022 – Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has shared a video flaunting his posh home where he lives like a king.
Three giraffes were captured strolling around his multimillion home paved with cabro blocks.
In the background was a heavily forested area, indicating he lives near the animals’ natural habitat.
Some of his expensive cars among them a Mercedes Benz G Wagon and a Bentley were also captured in the video.
The flamboyant politician lives at Vipingo ridge, an exclusive neighborhood in Nyali.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
