Sunday, 25 September 2022 – Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has shared a video flaunting his posh home where he lives like a king.

Three giraffes were captured strolling around his multimillion home paved with cabro blocks.

In the background was a heavily forested area, indicating he lives near the animals’ natural habitat.

Some of his expensive cars among them a Mercedes Benz G Wagon and a Bentley were also captured in the video.

The flamboyant politician lives at Vipingo ridge, an exclusive neighborhood in Nyali.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.