Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



COUNTY SECRETARY, JOB GROUP ‘T’ ONE (1 POST).

The County Secretary shall provide guidance and direction to the county public service and will be answerable to the Governor.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in either Strategic Management, Business Administration, Economics or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

Have working experience of not less than 10 years at managerial/senior level in a large organization;

Knowledge and experience in public finance will be desirable;

Be conversant with Government policies and regulations, and devolution laws;

Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;

Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines;

Have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Be computer literate;

Trans-Nzoia County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Head of the County Public Service;

Responsible for arranging the business and keeping minutes of the County Executive Committee subject to the directions of the Executive Committee;

Conveying the decisions of the County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons or institutions;

Ensuring efficient management of the County Government resources; and

Performing any other functions as directed by the County Executive Committee

Terms of Service: Contract of 3 years renewable.

Salaries and remunerations as prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Written application, CV, copies of certificates, testimonials and National Identity Card should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side, the position being applied for

All applications MUST be received on or before 3 rd October 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

be received on or before Trans Nzoia county government is an equal opportunity Employer, Persons with disability, marginalized and minorities are also encouraged to apply

ONLY applicants who meet ALL the requirements will be shortlisted and contacted

applicants who meet ALL the requirements will be shortlisted and contacted Shortlisted candidates MUST present their original Academic and Professional Certificates during the interview

ONLY successful candidates will be required to avail the following documents: Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Clearance from Criminal Investigations Department; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate).

successful candidates will be required to avail the following documents: Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Hand delivered applications can be submitted to the Office of the County Secretary, Town Hall, Kitale and addressed to:

THE CHAIRPERSON, SELECTION PANEL

TRANS-NZOIA COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 4211-30200

KITALE