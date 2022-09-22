Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
COUNTY SECRETARY, JOB GROUP ‘T’ ONE (1 POST).
The County Secretary shall provide guidance and direction to the county public service and will be answerable to the Governor.
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen;
- Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in either Strategic Management, Business Administration, Economics or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
- Have working experience of not less than 10 years at managerial/senior level in a large organization;
- Knowledge and experience in public finance will be desirable;
- Be conversant with Government policies and regulations, and devolution laws;
- Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
- Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines;
- Have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Be computer literate;
- Trans-Nzoia County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Head of the County Public Service;
- Responsible for arranging the business and keeping minutes of the County Executive Committee subject to the directions of the Executive Committee;
- Conveying the decisions of the County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons or institutions;
- Ensuring efficient management of the County Government resources; and
- Performing any other functions as directed by the County Executive Committee
Terms of Service: Contract of 3 years renewable.
Salaries and remunerations as prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
How to Apply
- Written application, CV, copies of certificates, testimonials and National Identity Card should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side, the position being applied for
- All applications MUST be received on or before 3rd October 2022 by 5:00 p.m.
- Trans Nzoia county government is an equal opportunity Employer, Persons with disability, marginalized and minorities are also encouraged to apply
- ONLY applicants who meet ALL the requirements will be shortlisted and contacted
- Shortlisted candidates MUST present their original Academic and Professional Certificates during the interview
- ONLY successful candidates will be required to avail the following documents:
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Clearance from Criminal Investigations Department;
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and
- Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate).
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
Hand delivered applications can be submitted to the Office of the County Secretary, Town Hall, Kitale and addressed to:
THE CHAIRPERSON, SELECTION PANEL
TRANS-NZOIA COUNTY GOVERNMENT
P.O BOX 4211-30200
KITALE
