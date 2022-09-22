Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

COUNTY SECRETARY, JOB GROUP ‘T’ ONE (1 POST).                                                                      

The County Secretary shall provide guidance and direction to the county public service and will be answerable to the Governor.

Qualifications

  • Be a Kenyan citizen;
  • Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in either Strategic Management, Business Administration, Economics or equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;
  • Have working experience of not less than 10 years at managerial/senior level in a large organization;
  • Knowledge and experience in public finance will be desirable;
  • Be conversant with Government policies and regulations, and devolution laws;
  • Have ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
  • Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines;
  • Have good interpersonal and communication skills;
  • Be computer literate;
  • Trans-Nzoia County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Head of the County Public Service;
  • Responsible for arranging the business and keeping minutes of the County Executive Committee subject to the directions of the Executive Committee;
  • Conveying the decisions of the County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons or institutions;
  • Ensuring efficient management of the County Government resources; and
  • Performing any other functions as directed by the County Executive Committee

Terms of Service: Contract of 3 years renewable.

Salaries and remunerations as prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

  • Written application, CV, copies of certificates, testimonials and National Identity Card should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side, the position being applied for
  • All applications MUST be received on or before 3rd October 2022 by 5:00 p.m.
  • Trans Nzoia county government is an equal opportunity Employer, Persons with disability, marginalized and minorities are also encouraged to apply
  • ONLY applicants who meet ALL the requirements will be shortlisted and contacted
  • Shortlisted candidates MUST present their original Academic and Professional Certificates during the interview
  • ONLY successful candidates will be required to avail the following documents:
    • Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
    • Clearance from Criminal Investigations Department;
    • Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
    • Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and
    • Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate).
  •  Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Hand delivered applications can be submitted to the Office of the County Secretary, Town Hall, Kitale and addressed to:

THE CHAIRPERSON, SELECTION PANEL

TRANS-NZOIA COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 4211-30200

KITALE

