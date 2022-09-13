Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





County Secretary

Responsibilities

be the head of the County Public Service; responsible for arranging the business, keeping the minutes of the County Executive Committee subject to the directions of the executive committee;

convey the decisions of the County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons or authorities; and perform any other functions as directed by the County Executive Committee.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

A university graduate with at least 10(Ten) years’ experience in administration and Management;

Satisfies the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

Applicants must submit their applications together with copies of their ID Cards, Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials and Clearance certificates. Indicate the position applied for on top of the envelop and address it to;-

The Selection Panel

County Headquarters

County Government of Kwale

P.O Box 4 – 80403

Kwale

All applications to reach the above-named addresses on or before Friday 16th September, 2022.

Note:

The County Government of Kwale is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to have diverse workforce in line with the Constitution.

People with special needs are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.