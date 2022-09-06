Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Secretarial Internship

Qualifications

Possess a Diploma from a recognized Institution in Diploma in Secretarial Studies\Business Administration

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age

Provide a Certificate of good conduct

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate

In addition the applicants must:-

Have graduated and in possession of the above mentioned

Should not have undertaken any other Internship or exposed to work place experience related to their area of study since graduating.

Personal Attributes

just be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply through the KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/careers(e- recruitment portal) on or before 19″ September, 2022 by 5.00 p.m.

Please Note:

The Internship engagement is strictly for twelve months and the Institute WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program.

A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= and Kes. 15,000 for Bachelors and diploma holders respectively will be given without any other benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.

INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered Only short listed candidates will be It is a criminal Offence to provide false information and documents in the application;

KEMRI is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.