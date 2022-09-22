Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A transgender school teacher who hit headlines for her huge fake breasts is expected to be protected by a safety plan following backlash online.

Kayla Lemieux went viral for wearing synthetic boobs with protruding nipples in class at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Canada.

Some students are said to have skipped the Manufacturing Technology class due to becoming distracted.

But the school has said it would be illegal to criticise her for choosing to add breasts under tight-fitted clothes.

In an initial statement, defending the teacher, the school said: “As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognises the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression.

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

Chair of Halton District School Board, Margo Shuttleworth said staff were looking at “going through creating a safety plan.”

Margo added: “This teacher (who teaches shop) is an extremely effective teacher. All the kids really love being in the class.”

It has been reported that the district said interfering and complaining about Ms Lemiux would go against the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Pupil Owen LaPlante commented: “I’m okay with it. I know some of my friends are a little uncomfortable with it, but I think she should be able to express herself however she wants to.”

However, a mother of a senior at the school said she was supportive of Lemieux coming out as a trans woman but doesn’t agree with the oversized breasts.

“I think he’s going a little too far,” Lei said. “I think identifying himself is ok, but I think that just wearing that in the classroom… I still have concerns over that.”