Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been promoted to be the country’s Prime Minister by his father King Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, known as MBS, has become the kingdom’s prime minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday September 27.

Saudi King Salman ordered the cabinet reshuffle, giving his son the post which was traditionally held by the king.

MBS was previously serving as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister. He is now being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was previously deputy defence minister.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia’s energy minister under a new cabinet headed by the kingdom’s crown prince and de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and the investment minister Khalid al-Falih kept their positions in the new cabinet.

The reshuffle follows an agreement made on Sunday September 25, the United Arab Emirates to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an ‘energy security’ deal to replace Russian supplies.

Emirati industry minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber called it a ‘landmark new agreement’ that ‘reinforces the rapidly growing energy partnership between the UAE and Germany’, at a signing attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.