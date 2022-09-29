Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Fahad ben Nafel, the president of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the club only fell through due to a transfer ban.

On transfer deadline day, the Riyadh-based team were the only one to make an offer for the Manchester United star after he announced his desire to leave this summer due to their lack of Champions League football.

Now, Ben Nafel, who sanctioned a two-year contract worth £2million-a-week and £210m in total plus a £25m transfer fee, has claimed that the Portuguese forward was happy with the move in ‘principle’ before the deal fell through because they were under a transfer ban.

He told the Thamanya YouTube channel: ‘Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not in the money or the principle.

‘Al-Hilal is able to bring in the stars of the world, but it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players.

The offer would have made 37-year-old Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Al-Hilal were slapped with a transfer ban in May after their midfielder Mohamed Kanno changed his mind on a move to Al-Nassr at the last minute, with a contract already signed with both clubs.

Al-Hilal, managed by Ramon Diaz, have the likes of former West Bromwich Albion attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira, former Atletico Madrid attacker Luciano Vietto, Malian striker Moussa Marega and Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo in their squad.