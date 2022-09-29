Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Saturday Night Live cast member, Chris Redd is reportedly dating Christina Evangeline, the ex-wife of his co-star, Kenan Thompson.

According to TMZ, there is no bad blood between the two funnymen, and there was no cheating involved leading to Redd and Christina’s new relationship.

Kenan filed for divorce this June, he and Christina were allegedly separated since 2019, while Christina and Chris are said to have started dating in the past year.

Chris announced his departure from Saturday Night Live earlier this month, sparking rumors that the reason for his exit was because of his relationship with Christina.

However, TMZ insiders insisted that no such maneuvering occurred and that Kenan bears no grudge about the romance between Chris and Christina.

The two men have a professional relationship beyond Saturday Night Live – Chris featured on Kenan’s self-titled NBC sitcom, which ended this May after two seasons.

Meanwhile, Kenan and Christina were married for 11 years before news broke this May that they were going to get divorced. They share two daughters – Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four.