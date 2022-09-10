Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, has accused him of disrespecting his family.

While reacting to a post by one of her followers who criticized side chicks like Karen Nyamu who wreck marriages, Edday implied that her husband is the problem.

“It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family,” she posted.

She also claimed that her husband’s side chick Karen Nyamu always thinks she is better than her, adding that their children are likely to suffer because of Samidoh’s cheating behaviours.

“Then comes a side chick who thinks she is better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased,” she added.

Below is a screenshot of her post.

