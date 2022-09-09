Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Lawyer turned politician, Karen Nyamu, was accompanied by her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, when she was being sworn in as a Senator on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Samidoh looked sharp in his official black three-piece suit with a red tie and a matching pocket chief.

The Mugithi singer also showed up with their cute son to celebrate Nyamu’s achievement.

The nominated Senator later shared a thanksgiving message on her Twitter account to appreciate her supporters for the many congratulatory messages.

“Thank you so much for thousands of congratulatory messages. I have seen each and every one of them on every single platform. It is now time to work. I will apply my time, my talents and capabilities, God being my guide, to serve the people of Kenya and Nairobi,” she tweeted.

Samidoh’s presence at Karen Nyamu’s swearing-in ceremony has sparked reactions on social media.

Some women accused the married singer of disrespecting his wife by attending his ‘mpango wa kando’s’ swearing-in ceremony.

