Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Samburu East OCPD, Juma Ombata, is in police custody after he was busted ferrying sandalwood logs in a police vehicle.

The senior police officer was intercepted by detectives after a tip-off from the public.

Samburu County Commissioner, Henry Wafula, confirmed Ombata’s arrest and said he was escorted to Nairobi by officers from the Serious Crime Unit to face charges.

Wafula said a multi-agency team has intensified patrols in forests to combat the illegal harvesting of sandalwood and other indigenous trees.

“We will not spare anyone found transporting the pieces of sandalwood because it is illegal. We will tame the illegal harvesting of the wood here in Samburu,” he said.

Below are photos of the rogue cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.