Friday, September 9, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has finally come to terms with the fact that President-Elect William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya, and Azimio One Kenya party leader, Raila Odinga will be in the political cold for the next five years.

In an interview with Inooro tv on Friday, Sabina, who was supporting Raila Odinga, said she has come to terms with the defeat and she is ready to join the opposition bench and check the government.

Sabina also admitted that Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, is the new Mt Kenya kingpin after he led the entire Mt Kenya region in supporting Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the last election.

Sabina’s only pledge to Gachagua was to unite the Mt Kenya region, which was deeply divided before the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.