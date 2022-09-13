Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Pressure has started mounting on President William Ruto to deliver on his promises to reduce the cost of living within his first 100 days in office.

Already, Kenya Transporters Association Limited (KTA) has told Ruto to uphold the fuel subsidy that cushions Kenyans from the high cost of the commodity.

In a statement, KTA noted that any hike in fuel costs subsequently leads to an increase in the prices of essential goods.

The association urged Ruto to continue with the fuel subsidy despite the current government revenue deficit.

“Any Increase in fuel costs, directly and indirectly, results in an increase in prices of essential goods consumed and services rendered for the common hustler.

“We kindly request the new administration to continue cushioning the citizens by continuing to subsidize fuel even in the face of government revenue deficit,” read part of the KTA statement.

The association also urged the new administration to allow upcountry importers to be at liberty to choose where they want to receive and clear their goods.

KTA alleged that the importers are forced to use the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) – which they termed as both an expensive and inefficient means to the importer.

At one point, the transporters were at loggerheads with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime after the government directed cargo transporters to use the SGR.

The association also pointed out that a High Court judgment on November 6, 2020, declared the directives illegal for violating the constitution.

After Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony, all eyes will shift to the fuel prices announcement by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for September.

EPRA is set to announce new pump prices on Wednesday, just a day after Ruto’s swearing-in.

