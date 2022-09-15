Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s son-in-law, Alexander Ezenagu, has opened up about his presidency.

In a statement yesterday, Ezenagu insinuated that he is now ready to do business with the Kenyan Government after his father–in–law made it possible for foreigners to invest.

He lauded Ruto for his commitment to establishing a conducive environment for Kenya to thrive.

He highlighted Ruto’s priority in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as local production.

FDI is a type of investment from a party in one country into a business in another country in a bid to establish lasting ties.

According to Ezenagu, Ruto’s efforts would create a favorable business environment for economic growth.

“On September 13, 2022, my father-in-law, His Excellency, Dr. William Samoei Ruto was sworn in as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.”

“Of great interest, is his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling business environment for FDI and local production and productivity. I wish His Excellency, a great tenure,” he noted.

Ezenagu graced the inauguration event at Kasarani stadium alongside his wife June Ruto.

