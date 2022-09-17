Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – One of the lieutenants of President William Ruto has urged Luo community leaders not to force Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to vie for the presidency again in 2027.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday, former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri, said time is over for Raila Odinga the Luo community leaders should be planning how to succeed him instead of forcing him to vie for the presidency again.

“I urge the people in charge of Raila Odinga advisory not to push him too hard. He has contributed much to this nation and has good intentions for Kenya.

“They should quit promoting Raila Odinga and stand on their own now that he has launched their political careers and exposed them to the entire nation.

“Granted his current age, he will be given a role similar to how the incoming president appointed former President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Ngunjiri stated.

Raila has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency five times and if he attempts for the sixth time in 2027, he will be 82 years old.

