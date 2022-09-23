Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja finally bowed to pressure from Azimio over the election of the County Assembly Speaker.

According to Kilimani Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Moses Ogeto, Sakaja agreed to gazette the maiden county assembly sitting on or before Thursday, September 29 after playing a hide and seek game with the MCAs.

Ogeto revealed that the President William Ruto-allied Governor caved in after (MCAs) elected under Raila Odinga’s Azimio stated that their swearing-in was an irreducible minimum if he wanted to work with them.

“During the meeting, we pushed him to agree to gazette the first sitting. He asked what the problem was and we made it clear that we had only one agenda and that was to be sworn in as fast as possible,” the MCA disclosed.

Sakaja confirmed that he had a meeting with the ward representatives elected under Azimio-affiliated parties to break the stalemate between them and his administration

“Wonderful discussions this morning with elected and nominated MCAs from ODM, Wiper, and Jubilee. We will work together in the interest of the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

Previously, a section of the ward representatives from the opposition had declined engagement with the governor and snubbed his invitation to a retreat in Mombasa.

Senator Edwin Sifuna had mounted pressure on the county boss to gazette the sitting accusing him of intentionally delaying the swearing-in of MCAs in fear of losing the speaker election.

Kenya Kwanza has fielded former County Speaker Benson Mutura who will square it out with Azimio’s Ken Ng’ondi. However, Sakaja has an uphill task to secure a win for his alliance as it has the minority representation.

