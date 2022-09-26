Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Paul Gicheru, the Kenyan lawyer facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC), is dead.

Gicheru died on Monday night at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

The cause of his death remains unclear.

Gicheru was accused of bribing and intimidating witnesses in the failed International Criminal Court (ICC) case against President William Ruto.