Friday, September 2, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto’s lawyer, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has come to explain why Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati was in a hurry to announce the results of the August 9th election.

On Thursday, Supreme Court Judge, Isaac Lenaola asked IEBC lawyers to explain why the chairman was quick to announce the results yet he had one whole day left before the time elapsed to announce the final presidential tally.

Kindiki in his submission to the Judges on Friday said the chairman announced the results because chaos broke and this forced the IEBC president to announce the results in a hurry.

Kindiki further argued that even if Chebukati had decided to utilize the one day remaining on the time provided by the constitution, nothing of significance would have changed as the four commissioners had already disowned the results.

“The results could not be announced the next day because, by that time, there was no time for consensus among the commissioners as the four had walked out. Commissioners were injured and Chebukati had to make the announcement,” Kindiki told the apex court.

