Thursday, September 15, 2022 – President William Ruto has come under sharp criticism for revoking Kenya’s recognition of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic (SADR) as an independent State after meeting Morocco’s Ambassador.

In a tweet yesterday, Ruto said that Kenya has resolved to rescind its decision to recognize SADR as a State.

He said he will initiate steps to wind down the entity’s presence in Nairobi.

“Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR and initiates steps to wind down the entity’s presence in the country,” Ruto said.

However, the tweet has been deleted after public backlash with no clarification issued yet on whether the decision stands or not.

Among those who protested Ruto to rescind recognition of SADR is his friend and Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

In a statement, Ahmednasir said the people of SADR have the right to be recognized.

“On this, I respectfully disagree with President William Ruto. The Sahrawi People of Western Sahara have the right of Peoples to self-determination,” he tweeted.

“Morocco is a colonizing State.”

Similar views were held by exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna, who faulted Ruto for being duped by Morocco.

“You are 100% correct. The Moroccan Arab Monarchy has enslaved the INDIGENOUS Peoples of Western Sahara,” Miguna tweeted.

