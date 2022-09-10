Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – Small-scale traders in Bungoma town are counting losses after Ruto’s ally, Ken Lusaka, ordered roadside structures to be demolished.

The structures were demolished at night and goods of an unknown value were destroyed.

Ken Lusaka is a member of William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The alliance campaigned on the ‘Hustler Nation’ agenda and promised to uplift small-scale business people, popularly known as ‘hustlers’.

The same hustlers are now crying, barely a month after casting their votes.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.