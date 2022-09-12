Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has slammed Azimio leaders who have dumped Raila Odinga to join President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Oparanya accused Ruto of enticing Azimio leaders to join him; something he said was akin to killing Opposition in the country.

“Quite a number of members of Azimio going to Kenya Kwanza is very unfortunate and if they are being enticed to move, then it is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago then move to Kenya Kwanza thereafter because maybe you’ll want favours,” said Oparanya.

According to the ODM Deputy Party Leader, Kenya is a multi-party state and it should not go back to a one-party system.

“Kenya is a multi-party and we must respect that, we don’t want to return to the one-party state like in KANU days. We must have a strong opposition that will oversight the ruling party and their promises,” Oparanya Stated

At the same time, Oparanya noted that Raila Odinga’s Azimio has accepted the outcome of the General Election and they are ready to play the Opposition role effectively to put checks and balances on Kenya Kwanza Government.

He begged Ruto to recognize and fund them to ensure the country has a strong Opposition that checks the government of the day.

Oparanya, a close ally of Odinga, called on leaders in Azimio to be strong to play their Opposition role.

“Azimio leaders joining Kenya Kwanza should stop as the move is a plot to weaken the Opposition,”

He further stated that he will stick to the opposition so that they can check on the promises made by the Kenya Kwanza government and ensure that the government delivers.

“They made promises and we are looking forward to making sure that they deliver. But as for me, I will stick in the opposition, I have been given a chance to be in Opposition,” Oparanya stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST.