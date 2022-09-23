Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Kenyans may start questioning the honesty of President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Government.

This is after Ruto pledged to donate a whopping Ksh1.2 billion (USD10 million) to the Global Kitty Fund despite claiming that the Kenyan economy was in ICU thanks to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, even went ahead to claim that they only found Sh93 million at the Treasury; an insinuation that Uhuru looted everything.

As a result, the President has made the lives of poor hustlers whom he swore to protect more miserable by removing fuel subsidies, which has seen the prices of basic commodities shoot up.

But on Thursday, Ruto, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), announced its financial commitment to the international kitty during the 7th Replenishment Conference in New York.

MoH Principal Secretary Susan Mochache attended the convention that saw Kenya step up its last donation.

“Kenya has pledged Ksh1.2 billion (USD10 million) to Global Fund kitty during the 7th Replenishment Conference – a 66 percent increase on the Ksh723 million (USD6 million) pledge made in 2019,” the statement read in part.

Kenya’s financial guarantee and that of other countries enabled the Global Fund to attain a new record in pledges with Ksh1.7 trillion (USD14.25 billion).

Rwanda, a co-host of the meeting, promised to give Ksh392 million while the host, America, through President Joe Biden, vowed to float in Ksh723 billion.

The leading financial commitment by private entities was a joint donation by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and RED (an organization that partners with the world’s most iconic brands to build stronger health systems that fight pandemics), which pledged Ksh18 billion (USD150 million).

Other donations include Canada (Ksh108 billion), the European Commission (Ksh85.1 billion), Germany (Ksh154 billion), Japan (Ksh130 billion) and France (Ksh190 billion).

