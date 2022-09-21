Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has suffered a setback in its bid to control both Houses of Parliament.

This is after it emerged that Raila Odinga’s Azimio has more MPs than Kenya Kwanza and will control the National Assembly and will produce the Majority Leader.

In the letter forwarded to Speakers of both Houses, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu clarified that political parties that decamped to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza before and after the August polls were still legally members of Raila’s Azimio La Umoja coalition.

According to the Registrar, Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC), Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), David Ochieng’s MDG, and Ali Roba’s UDM were not recognised members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance because they are still legally in Azimio despite shifting allegiance.

With her clarification, 26 political parties that formed Azimio were still intact in the coalition, with Kenya Kwanza having 15 parties only.

The dissenting parties were also still bonded in Azimio as the agreement deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties stipulates that no party can withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said polls.

Kenya Kwanza has nominated Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah to battle it out with Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who was fronted by Azimio for the Majority leader position

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has already indicated that he will follow the rule of law while issuing a ruling on who between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza gets the Majority seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.