Monday, September 26, 2022 – Azimio MPs and their supporters got a rude shock after they went to protest outside the IEBC over Wafula Chebukati’s move to sack the commission’s Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu for being Raila Odinga’s mole in the commission.

This is after they were teargassed by police who were just waiting for them on orders from above.

The MPs led by Ruaraka lawmaker TJ Kajwang were blocked by armed officers from accessing Anniversary towers to protest the interdiction of Kulundu.

The legislators had accused IEBC of victimising Kulundu for not conforming to the will of her bosses after the August 9 presidential poll.

“The conduct of the two individuals, Wafula Chebukati and Marjan Hussein portray an institution that has surrendered its independence and disregarded the rule of law,” Kajwang stated.

The security agencies had directed the lawmakers to disperse their supporters before they got an audience with the electoral body.

However, minutes later chaos ensued, with some of the MPs caught in the melee.

Kulundu was part of a crackdown on senior IEBC staff alleged to have aided the operations of the four breakaway commissioners, who disowned Chebukati’s declaration of president William Ruto as the victor in the August 9 poll.

