Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is allegedly having a taste of his own medicine.

This is after President William Ruto reportedly withdrew his security detail, leaving him dangerously exposed just to teach him a lesson.

According to sources, the one-time powerful CS in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration initially had 30 security officers guarding his city residence in Karen and his rural home in Nyamira, but have since all been recalled on Ruto’s orders.

Matiang’i has since resorted to hiring ordinary guards from private security firms to protect him as well as his residences.

And that is not all, on Thursday; Ruto also banned Matiang’i and other outgoing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who worked in Uhuru’s Government from flying out of the country no matter what unless they get express clearance directly from him.

Besides, the outgoing CSs and PSs have been suffocated of cash as their spending has been cut.

Matiang’i was elevated to Super CS by Uhuru in 2019 where he literally took over the roles of then Deputy President William Ruto.

He exercised immense powers in the former regime and used those powers to undermine Ruto and his allies where he pulled out their security details at will.

