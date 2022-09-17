Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has sparked reactions after he revealed that Kenya Kwanza leaders will have a dining etiquette training session on Saturday 17, 2022.

Speaking during a retreat with Kenya Kwanza leaders in Naivasha, Ruto affirmed that it was important for the leaders to grasp some dining etiquette.

According to blogger Wahome Thuku, Ruto decided to train leaders in his camp on etiquette after an embarrassing video of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, eating like a pig during State House luncheon was shared in the African Heads of State WhatsApp group.

The Heads of State reportedly trolled Gachagua in the group, leaving Ruto embarrassed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.