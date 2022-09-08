Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has clarified his earlier threats to deport Chinese Nationals operating some businesses in Kenya.

Speaking during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Ruto clarified his administration will not deport Chinese Nationals doing legal businesses in Kenya, but will only go for all foreigners involved in illegal business.

“Everybody will do business, everybody will do whatever they want to do so long as they are doing it within the law,” he said.

“Anybody that operates outside the law, it doesn’t matter where they come from, they will be sent back from where they came from.”

During his campaigns, Ruto rattled the international community, especially the East, when he hinted at kicking out Chinese Nationals from the country.

At the same time, Ruto made it clear that there will be no big shift in his foreign policy.

“I intend to scale up the participation of Kenya in many of the areas, especially in our regional peace initiatives.”

“I will be available, I will play my part, I will scale up Kenya’s standing and contribution in that space so that together we can contribute to a better, much more peaceful neighborhood,” stated Ruto.

The Kenyan DALY POST.