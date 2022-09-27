Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has hinted at offering former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a role in his government if he makes himself available.

Speaking during an interview with BBC News Africa yesterday, Ruto stated that he would give Raila a role in the government in a heartbeat if it aligns with his development agenda.

According to him, Raila is a good man and can be very valuable in helping him turn the economy around. However, the President set a condition that Raila must retire from politics first for him to be considered for a State job.

“When Raila Odinga decides to retire, and I think there are roles he can play as a Kenyan leader, he can support the country in other initiatives may be in the Great Lakes Region, he can work with us as an elder statesman, it is not for me to choose.”

“It is a decision to be made by Kenyans. As president, I would deploy all the resources that we have for the good of the country and If Raila Odinga came by, I would find something for him to do but not in the handshake arrangement,” Ruto told BBC News Africa.

He reiterated that a handshake arrangement would undermine the Opposition’s role.

“The handshake arrangement was the biggest fraud on the people of Kenya. It should not have happened. Once you compromise the opposition you are headed in the wrong direction, many wrong things will happen as it did,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.