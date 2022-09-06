Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto threw a jibe at outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Supreme Court upheld his August 9th victory.

Speaking at his Karen residence yesterday after the ruling, Ruto admitted that he had not spoken to Uhuru for months and that he was yet to congratulate him on his victory.

Ruto teased the head of state, stating that despite working hard for his opponent Raila Odinga, he emerged victorious in the poll.

“I know he worked hard in his own way but the people of Kenya made their decision. Remember, I did not give him any conditions to support me, we remain friends as we have been in the context of where we are.”

“I have not talked to him in months but shortly I will be making a call to him so that we can have a conversation on the process of transition,” the president-elect stated.

Nonetheless, Ruto reiterated that he would accord his former boss the due respect and privileges that the state grants retired presidents.

“We will respect our president in his retirement. We will give him the respect and dignity of a former head of state deserves. We are honourable people, we are not petty and we are not jealous,” Ruto remarked.

The president-elect also extended an olive branch to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, urging him to work with him for the benefit of the country.

“I will also be putting in a call to competitors so that we can begin to contextualize how we will work together for the people in Kenya. Those of us who will be in executive and those who will be in the opposition,” he said.

Notably, he promised that Raila would also be honoured by his government in a special way when he decides to take a break from politics.

“When my good friend Raila retires, we will also give him the respect he deserves as a Kenyan leader who has made huge contributions to the democracy of our country,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.