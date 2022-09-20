Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – President William Ruto has been urged to withdraw security officers attached to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa urged the Head of State to order the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to redeploy officers attached to the veteran opposition leader to security-prone regions like Kerio Valley.

The UDA legislator also wants a fleet of Government vehicles given to Raila by former President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrawn.

“William Samoei Ruto, our President, kindly order Hillary Mutyambai to redeploy the over 100 police officers hovering around Raila Odinga and the 20 GK Cars, the…..KUYs that the same gentleman was using to maintain peace at Kerio Valley. Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen ama namna gani,” Barasa said.

Raila remains one of the most guarded politicians in Kenya despite losing elections.

During the grand coalition government regime, the then Prime Minister had a security detail of 60 bodyguards, a lead car, and two escort cars.

However, Raila’s security was drastically scaled down after he ceased being Prime Minister in March 2013.

Apart from his home being guarded by police officers, Raila currently has 12 bodyguards and a lead car at his disposal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.