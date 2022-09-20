Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has revealed that President William Ruto exposed the country to many dangers when he left for the UK and US.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi stated Ruto should not have left the country during this transition period because anything can happen.

According to him, the president should have dispatched his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to Queen Elizabeth II’s burial and later to the United Nations General Assembly.

“I am not sure that going to the queen’s funeral was a good decision for Ruto. He should have sent Gachagua. Then dispatch him to New York for the General Assembly,” Ngunyi tweeted.

“Excuse: We are a country in transition. Arap Moi did this for Jomo Kenyatta. And Gachagua is more eloquent. Am I wrong?” he added.

Ruto left the country on Sunday for the United Kingdom where he attended the state funeral before leaving for the United States of America.

He will be attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

And while he is away, Gachagua is in charge.

However, the analyst feels the task could have been handled better by the deputy president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.