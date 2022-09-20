Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Kenyans’ hopes for cheap Unga have been dashed by maize farmers who faulted President William Ruto’s move to dictate prices of the commodity.

During his inauguration speech, Ruto issued an Executive Order, directing fertilizer prices to be reduced from Ksh6,500 for a 50-kilogram bag to Ksh3,500 with the hope that the move would spur more production of maize which in turn will lower the prices of Unga in the end.

However, the order has been marred with confusion with maize farmers cautioning Ruto against dictating the product’s market rates based on the subsidized fertilizers.

The farmers argued that the low-cost fertilizers were released towards the end of the current planting season and had no impact on reducing the cost of maize.

The crop growers instead want the government to buy a 90-kilogram bag of maize at Ksh5,000 with the harvest season fast approaching.

They further stated their advice accounts for the high costs of producing raw maize, factoring in the exorbitant fertilizers they purchased at Ksh6,500 a bag.

Currently, the cost of a bag of maize recommended by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is Ksh3,000. However, with the current maize shortage, farmers may have an advantage on the negotiation table.

The more-than-double prices are expected to have a ripple effect on the final shelf prices as millers may not compromise on making a profit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.