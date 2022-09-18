Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – President William Ruto could soon become the Supreme Leader of Kenya following his winning streak.

From winning the presidency to taking over both Houses of Parliament, Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza yesterday bagged another important seat.

This is after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was elected as the new Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson.

Waiguru of Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza trounced her Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku of Azimio in a secret ballot to become the chairperson of the influential CoG.

The second-term governor garnered a majority vote to be declared the new CoG boss taking over from the outgoing Embu Governor Martin Wambora.

Waiguru will be deputized by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Waiguru successfully lobbied other governors to support her bid arguing that her experience as Devolution Cabinet Secretary made her the best-suited candidate.

Waiguru will chair the Intergovernmental Budget Executive Council headed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Other than representing the other 46 governors, she will also oversee a mechanism for consultation amongst County Governments and facilitating capacity building for Governors.

The former CS will also provide leadership in consideration of reports from other intergovernmental forums on national and county interests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.