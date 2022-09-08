Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto cleverly refused to be entrapped in the homosexuality debate during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour yesterday.

Ruto’s previous remarks that there was “no room” for homosexuality in Kenyan society came back to haunt him during the interview with CNN.

Amanpour cornered the President-elect to explain his stance on the issue.

However, Ruto dismissed her, saying it was a non-issue.

“I am very clear that we respect everybody and what they believe in, but we also have what we believe in and we expect to be respected for what we believe in,” Ruto explained.

“We do not want to create a mountain out of a molehill,” he said, adding that he prefers to focus his efforts on unemployment and hunger.”

“When it becomes a big issue for the people of Kenya, the people of Kenya will make a choice,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.